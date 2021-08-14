Why does the Dothan Eagle continue to print columns by Cal Thomas? His sole purpose is to negate anything not pro ultra-right wing propaganda.

On Aug. 6, he damned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for changing guidelines on the prevention of the COVID pandemic.

What would he have us do? Call back Trump the Genius (I know he’s a genius because he said Putin told him so) and beg for his wisdom advising no masks, no social distancing, and don’t worry it’ll all blow over by spring?

We get too much craziness from social media and Fox News. Why should we be subjected to even more from our local newspaper?

Mason Andrews

Taylor