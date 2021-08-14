 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too much craziness
0 Comments
Letters to the Editor

Too much craziness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Why does the Dothan Eagle continue to print columns by Cal Thomas? His sole purpose is to negate anything not pro ultra-right wing propaganda.

On Aug. 6, he damned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for changing guidelines on the prevention of the COVID pandemic.

What would he have us do? Call back Trump the Genius (I know he’s a genius because he said Putin told him so) and beg for his wisdom advising no masks, no social distancing, and don’t worry it’ll all blow over by spring?

We get too much craziness from social media and Fox News. Why should we be subjected to even more from our local newspaper?

Mason Andrews

Taylor

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Connect to I-185
Letters

Connect to I-185

  • Updated

The rush is happening by lobbyists, businesses, organizations, states, counties, and cities for a piece of the infrastructure funding that is …

Prepare for the inevitable
Letters

Prepare for the inevitable

I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/…

Put Tubman on the twenty
Letters

Put Tubman on the twenty

  • Updated

Violent, murderous, genocidal, racist Andrew Jackson desecrates the American tradition of freedom and liberty and responsibility. Jackson owne…

Good grief, Charlie Brown!
Letters

Good grief, Charlie Brown!

Whoever is in charge of the traffic lights on West Main Street from Englewood to Flowers Chapel Road needs to go back to Traffic Control Colle…

False prophets
Letters

False prophets

  • Updated

During my first combat tour in Vietnam (1964-65), there were no TV stations in the Mekong Delta or even English-speaking radio stations. So, I…

Follow the money
Letters

Follow the money

  • Updated

Alabama Gov. Ivey’s decision to not require young people to wear masks when school starts back was welcome news to most parents, even as it ev…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert