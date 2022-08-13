Travails of Deshaun Watson

Over 20 massage therapists sued Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct. Soon thereafter, Watson announced he’d waive his no-trade clause. When a Harris County Texas grand jury issued a no-bill, emboldened, numerous teams courted Watson, including the Cleveland Browns, who went 0-31 in consecutive seasons. Browns CEO Jimmy Haslem coveted Watson; he zips passes with precision, was in his prime, and bought time in the pocket with balletic footwork. Initially, Watson rejected the Browns, but Haslam offered him an unprecedented $230 million guaranteed contract. However, Haslam’s eyes were blinded and his ears were muted by Watson’s scintillating skills.

A no-bill, not found, occurs when a prosecutor determines the charges can’t be proven, or they’re unlikely to be proved. It denotes neither innocence nor guilt. However, as Haslam’s learning, the no-bill didn’t remove the stench, squalor, and sordidness festering in this case.

During Watson’s first press conference, four times he announced that he’d never disrespected a woman. The NFL Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson listened to the testimony during Watson’s three-day hearing. Robinson ruled Watson violated three provisions contained within the Personal Conduct Policy, and suspended him for six-games, but admitted she was constrained by precedent – no player who committed a non-violent sexual misconduct was suspended for more than six games. Robinson deemed it inappropriate to level a more severe penalty without the NFL notifying the players.

The NFL and the NFLPA had 72 hours to appeal the sentence. The NFLPA didn’t appeal, but are poised to sue the league. Whereas, the NFL appealed the suspension length, and selected former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, a man with experience in league matters will have the final word in the Watson matter.

The league wants an indefinite suspension. They’ll succeed.

Marc D. Greenwood

Opelika