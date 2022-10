I was traveling last month. I decided to spend the night in Dothan because of fatigue, I decided to pick up a copy of your newspaper. Thank you for such a positive news outlook.

The world is changing so fast, people are afraid with the crime rate, rising prices, etc. Thank you for the variety of topics and issues. My favorite article was in the Sunday paper, “Small Wonders Home Office Setups.”

Maybe you can teach the Coast Sun Herald.

Thank you!

Jeana Weiss

Gulfport, Mississippi