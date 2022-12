I am writing this letter to the rising gun violence in our area. What they are doing is seriously not working.

So many of these shootings and crimes involve underage young people. Seriously, we need to use the school shooting in Oakland Park, Michigan, and arrest and prosecute the parents of these young men, if for nothing more than to say we aren’t going to tolerate it any more. Let’s try something new. Please consider it. Banning guns doesn’t work. They get them anyway.