Tuberville ‘conscienceless’

During a Nevada rally, Alabama’s U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville demonized Black people as criminals and dupes. He said, “Democrat’s support reparations for enslaved peoples’ descendants, “they think the people who do the crime are due that.” Tuberville’s audience gobbled his toxic spill like it was hot buttered popcorn. Tuberville smeared Blacks by suggesting they lacked the awareness and ability to campaign for their own reparations. It’s akin to the mendacity fired at Martin Luther King, that he was a Communist Party dupe. Tuberville simply resurrected the white supremacist rant.

During his pre-election time-wasting, he refused to debate his opponent, Doug Jones. I see why. But he avowed his allegiance to President Donald’s Trump agenda. Trump reviled NFL players who took a knee to protest police killing Black and brown men, encouraged their teams to fire them, and derided them as “sons of bi***es.” In addition, Trump didn’t want military bases named after Confederate officers re-named. Yes, men who rebelled against their nation. A precursor to Jan. 6.

In 2004, Tuberville coached an undefeated Auburn University team. However, four Black players -- Jason Campbell, Ronnie Brown, Carlos Rogers, and Carnell “Cadillac” Williams -- fueled the perfect season, not Tuberville. After the quartet left Auburn, the team’s record plummeted, and four years later Auburn dumped Tuberville.

Tuberville’s comments flowed from his despicable, depraved, and decadent heart. He deserves censure and rebuke. But coercing Tuberville to spout a non-apologetic apology is futile. It’s impossible for this amoral man to issue a sincere apology. Karlos Dansby played for Auburn; he called Tuberville’s statement, “unnecessary, dead wrong, ugly.”

Tuberville trumpeted his disdain for Black college athletes by co-authoring a bill designed to cap how much they generate based on their name, image, and likeness.

Tuberville is corrupt, conscienceless, and contemptible.

Marc D. Greenwood

Opelika