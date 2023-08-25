Regarding the deplorable conduct of Tommy Tuberville by stonewalling military promotions I will lay out some chilling facts.

Tuberville is an existential threat to the National Security of the U.S. He has impaired morale in every branch of military service. He has impeded the military readiness of the U.S. military. He has acted as an actor "behind the scenes" for adversaries around the globe, including Russia.

Tuberville has taken hostages. Tuberville has demanded ransom. Tuberville is possessed with a perverted ideology. Each of these three characteristics is a primary characteristic of a terrorist.

Sadly, by the ignorance of voters, there is nothing which can be done to eliminate the evil from the legislative body. Only the U.S. Senate can do so. There can be no do-overs for the exercise of poor judgement. That is especially true of the right to vote.

One should always be cognizant of the underlying character of the person for whom they vote. Tuberville is intent on destroying the fabric which binds the U.S. military. He does so willfully. He does so with evil intent.

Tuberville is, in fact, persona-non-grata on any of the 750 U.S. military bases around the globe. Tuberville is similarly persona-non-grata at any military family gathering.

Tuberville is a grifter. Tuberville is a pathological liar. Tuberville embraces racist organizations. Tuberville embraces the conduct of a sexual predator. Tuberville has no remorse for these decadent personality traits.

Rebecca T. Turner

Dothan