The brouhaha over U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville's remarks regarding white supremacists infiltrating the U.S. military as being "Americans" is rank. To label said white supremacists as "Trump Republicans" is an unwittingly blind blurbage of honesty.

Since America's greatest embarrassment being the Great Orange Occupant of The Oval Office and his Circus of Chaos pitched its tent in D.C. on January 2017, petty bigotry, racism, white evangelical Christian nationalism and authoritarianism has been normalized. Coach Tuber has positioned himself as dyed-in-the-wool, drunk-off-the-blood acolyte of The Former Occupant, and no doubt would go all in to elevate him back into power, without a clue that The Occupant would throw him under the bus if only to make himself look more Golden than his orange skin tone.

For this jester Alabama kept Doug Jones out of The U.S. Senate? Is the upholding of whiteness that critical to the residents of this state? This type of ignorance is neither blissful nor joyous.

As GOP-controlled states continue to weaken democracy with devaluing education through censorship and whitewashing of relevant history, exclusion of women's bodily autonomy, police misconduct unchecked, voting rights deterred, LGBTQ rights eradicated and the ever-shifting wave of gun violence, Coach Tuberville is one out of a thousand agents of chaos The Republican Party utilized to undermine progress and credibility of American governance, advancing towards autocracy and, ultimately, fascism.

Unless this extremist Republican party, particularly Coach Tuberville and his ilk on the state, federal, and judicial level, are defeated at the polls and removed from office, provided the Democrats can get their collective houses in order to find a candidate who can lay on the line issues and concerns which weigh heavily on Alabamians and Americans daily, the future of generations will be lost.

Sanford S. Williams

Geneva