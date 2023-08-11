As most Alabamians who follow legitimate news are aware, Sen. Tommy Tuberville is holding up every military promotion, currently at 265 promotions, in his zeal to force his ideology to the military. At the same time, Tuberville has bragged on his father's service in World War II, which contains falsehoods, half-truths, and only a bit of accuracy.

He claims his father joined at 16. False. He joined at 18 under mandatory induction in force at that time.

He claims his father was a tank commander on D-Day. This has been mostly refuted as he was only a private at the time but he could have been a tank driver as that was his classification as a TEC 5 which were armorer, cook, tank driver, light truck driver, or tank mechanic. A tank commander is typically a sergeant although it is possible he commanded a tank after reaching Corporal, which he did in Feb 1945, some 8 months after D-Day. Tuberville in a 2008 interview on ESPN stated his father went into Europe days after D-Day.

He claims his father earned 5 Bronze Stars, but in reality it was his unit that earned Bronze service medals for 5 campaigns. The most decorated soldier of WWII was Medal of Honor recipient Audie Murphy and he earned 2 Silver and 2 Bronze stars.

He claims his father received a Purple Heart. On this he is correct. His father was injured when enemy bazooka fire hit his tank, killing one person and wounding three.

This is NOT to diminish the service that Charles R. Tuberville Jr gave during WWII. He served, fought in several campaigns, was injured and honorably discharged. There truly is no need to try and embellish a distinguished service record.

If Tuberville truly wants to honor his father's service, he would not hold up the military promotions. That is dishonorable.

Luke Douglas

Smithfield, Kentucky