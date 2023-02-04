Hunter Biden asked a judge to lower his child support for four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts because of decreased income. Apparently he isn’t raking in the customary millions of dollars for the Bidens from Ukraine, China, and Russia.

Incidentally, Hunter was forced to provide DNA, which refuted his denial of paternity. Not only does he want to deprive Navy of part of her financial assistance, a legal challenge has been filed to prevent Navy’s use of his surname. Hunter claims it will deny her the opportunity to enjoy a peaceful life – as if he is really concerned about it.

Navy’s mother, Lunben Roberts, argues that the Biden name can enhance her daughter’s life, as it is synonymous with being well-educated, secure, successful, and politically powerful.

No telling how many children are destined to grow up just like little Navy – without the loving support of their father. Let’s pray for the very best life has to offer every one of them.

William H. Bell

Dothan