Upending democracy

A political science textbook written in 1954 lists these nine steps to overturning any democratic republic.

1. Divide the nation philosophically

2. Foment racial strife

3. Cause distrust of police and authority

4. Swarm the nation's borders indiscriminately and unconstitutionally

5. Engender the military strength and weaken it

6. Overburden citizens with unfair taxation

7. Encourage civil rioting and discourage accountability for all crime.

8. Control all balloting.

9. Control all media.

Richard McCuistian

Enterprise

