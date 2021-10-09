Vaccination is the answer

With regard to his Oct. 5 letter “The mask matters,” Mr. Bass made some excellent points in the need for “quality” masks. However, he should have qualified his point that most masks do provide some protection, not so much for the individual but for others. That is the true purpose of masks which is to protect everyone.

Finally, it would have been great if Mr. Bass had made the point with regard to his statement that the "pandemic will be with us so long as we fail to address its seriousness" by stating clearly that the one true solution is for everyone to get vaccinated.

As Gov. Kay Ivey stated “Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the vaccinated folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down!”

Vaccines ARE our way out of this pandemic.

Luke Douglas

Headland