Vaccination procedure ‘absurd’

Upon visiting our county health department I was told vaccinations are available but only by appointment. Appointments must be made by calling (855) 566-5333.

That one number serves the whole state of Alabama (population 4.9 million). While the number is designed for those age 75 and over and first responders, there is a minor problem here. The number is busy no matter how many times I speed dial it. Why there isn’t a number for each county is beyond reason — in fact, several numbers for each county.