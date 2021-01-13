Vaccination procedure ‘absurd’

Upon visiting our county health department I was told vaccinations are available but only by appointment. Appointments must be made by calling (855) 566-5333.
That one number serves the whole state of Alabama (population 4.9 million). While the number is designed for those age 75 and over and first responders, there is a minor problem here. The number is busy no matter how many times I speed dial it. Why there isn’t a number for each county is beyond reason — in fact, several numbers for each county.
Our governor is proud of the state’s urgency to get out the vaccines. The whole state’s only method to get their injection is totally absurd.
Tom Samuels
Enterprise
Editor’s note: The process to make an appointment can be initiated online at https://www.southeasthealth.org/covid19vaccine/