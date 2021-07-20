 Skip to main content
Vaccine initiative was smooth
Vaccine initiative was smooth

As a career federal bureaucrat, I was most pleased that something so seemingly complicated yet vital went off so smoothly. I refer to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The very day the Dothan Eagle had a story detailing the availability of the vaccine at the Houston County Farm Center location, I stopped by to check it out. At 10 a.m. I was told to come back at 2 p.m. to receive the first shot. When I received it, I pulled out my insurance card, identification and credit card to pay, and was told there was no charge.

Shocked that my taxes were actually being spent on something so beneficial, I was even more surprised that several weeks later when I returned for the follow-up vaccine, that also went flawlessly.

Seldom if ever have I been aware of a government project that went off as designed. My hat is off to the many people who made this possible. Thank you.

Mark A. Steetle

Dothan

