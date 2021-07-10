Vaccines and pandemic

We see many people doing their best to combat the pandemic, including medical personnel, scientists, and media outlets (including the Dothan Eagle). President Biden has set certain goals for people to be fully vaccinated. These efforts have saved countless lives and prevented much suffering.

Unfortunately, some seem to be promoting the deaths and suffering. When the virus hit America more than a year ago, then-President Trump called it a "hoax" and he and his supporters continually down played the efforts to contain it.

Some religious organizations are among the worst offenders. Last week, for three days in a row, I heard a local religious radio station, sponsoring the so-called Liberty Counsel, spreading fear about the vaccinations and urging various levels of government to forbid requiring proof of the vaccinations. For many months, Liberty Counsel has agitated about social distancing and indoor gatherings. If you support these religious outlets, don't refer to yourself as "pro-life."

The excuse some are giving for refusing to get the vaccinations is "we don't know the long-term effects" of the vaccine. I think most of us know the long-term effects of being dead. It also seems as if those who hate President Biden think they are hindering his efforts to reach certain goals and that will help Trump and the GOP.