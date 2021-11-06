Vaccines and the constitution

It’s unfortunate that Americans have little understanding of our Constitution – reporters, citizens, and judges. Reporters say that federal vaccine mandates are superior to state law. The states formed the federal government and gave it power – not the other way round. The 10th Amendment says that unless power is “delegated” to the federal level, it remains with the states. I challenge anyone to show where in the Constitution our congress or president got the power to establish medical standards.

Constitutional offender and contributor to the Eagle John Crisp thinks “entitlements” got a bad rap. He thinks all Americans are “entitled” to free money for…whatever. That’s my money – stolen by government despite no authority to conduct charity (find it).

Another reader just wrote the Eagle wanting everyone to write their legislator to force vaccines. Our founders’ rationale was that government shouldn’t have any power that a person doesn’t have. If a person can’t make a person get a vaccine, they also have no power to delegate that – no matter how many of us vote on it.