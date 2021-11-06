 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccines and the constitution
0 Comments

Vaccines and the constitution

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s unfortunate that Americans have little understanding of our Constitution – reporters, citizens, and judges. Reporters say that federal vaccine mandates are superior to state law. The states formed the federal government and gave it power – not the other way round. The 10th Amendment says that unless power is “delegated” to the federal level, it remains with the states. I challenge anyone to show where in the Constitution our congress or president got the power to establish medical standards.

Constitutional offender and contributor to the Eagle John Crisp thinks “entitlements” got a bad rap. He thinks all Americans are “entitled” to free money for…whatever. That’s my money – stolen by government despite no authority to conduct charity (find it).

Another reader just wrote the Eagle wanting everyone to write their legislator to force vaccines. Our founders’ rationale was that government shouldn’t have any power that a person doesn’t have. If a person can’t make a person get a vaccine, they also have no power to delegate that – no matter how many of us vote on it.

Making others do things you want is bullying – we frown on that. U.S. Judge Ann Aiken wrote “the U.S. Constitution offers no fundamental right for someone to refuse a vaccination.” The 9th amendment says it needn’t – the Constitution doesn’t grant rights; it protects them even if they are not written. She should be impeached.

Be careful what you ask for. Hitler's government used businesses to gain control. Tesla for green living, Facebook/media for social agenda, etc. Like it or not, all government control comes from the left side of the spectrum, with freedom way out to the right. Engage your brain; freedom can't be in the middle. The Biden government is using businesses to force vaccine mandates.

Glen Woodard

Enterprise

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baldwin is responsible
Letters

Baldwin is responsible

  • Updated

While this incident was indeed a tragedy, any person should not be handed a weapon and told it is unloaded. It is the person who is handed the…

'Alec Baldwin is not responsible'
Letters

'Alec Baldwin is not responsible'

  • Updated

In response to Benton Harrison's Oct. 27 letter in the Dothan Eagle, Mr. Harrison needs to do a bit of research before blaming anyone for what…

Wow! Talk about prejudicial!
Letters

Wow! Talk about prejudicial!

  • Updated

The recent article in the Dothan Eagle entitled "Three men arrested in drive-by shooting" should give readers an interesting insight into Doth…

‘Mandates are part of life’
Letters

‘Mandates are part of life’

  • Updated

Alabama's Gov. Kay Ivey is true to the motto "We Dare Defend Our Rights" when she signed banning the federally vaccine mandate requirements fo…

Fight the virus
Letters

Fight the virus

  • Updated

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose)--unless exe…

Our real fear
Letters

Our real fear

  • Updated

For 50 years Joe Biden has enjoyed a very comfortable life thanks to the voters who elected him to political office and continued to re-elect …

Speeding kills
Letters

Speeding kills

  • Updated

My neighborhood, Gateway Estates, has a 25 mph maximum speed limit, yet I have tracked people driving over 59 mph on my street. Over 50% of tr…

‘I check everything’
Letters

‘I check everything’

  • Updated

I read with a heavy heart Peggy Ussery's article, “1 in 330 Alabama residents have died from COVID,” in the Dothan Eagle Oct. 9, 2021 edition.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert