Viral misinformation
Thanks to the Dothan Eagle for keeping the news about the deadly virus before us. It is a real contrast to other "news" outlets, such as the Ozark weekly, Fox "news", some right wing religious groups, and others. Many seem to think they won't get hurt or die if they ignore it or attack those who are fighting it, such as Dr. Fauci and the president.

What about our political figures in Alabama at the state and national level? Are they concerned about the record level of infections and deaths? What about businesses and other organizations? Do they have signs at the entrances, encouraging wearing masks or distancing?

How about our distinguished member of congress, Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL)? Has he expressed apologies and regrets about the part he has played in this tragedy? Is he really sorry about the tragedies he has helped cause, such as the 55 million cases and 830,000 deaths, those in hospitals or nursing homes who have suffered and died alone? No, repenting and being heartbroken is something a real American and/or a Christian might experience. He has constantly agitated against protective measures for the past year.

So, what was one of Barry's first order of concerns for the New Year? Check his page on Facebook. He is concerned that Rep. Margaret Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been kicked off Twitter because she lied about the virus, causing many of the casualties mentioned. Of course, MTG is one of Trump's favorite worshippers and Barry wants that status for himself.

Carl Hess

Ozark

