Vote against marijuana

By researching other states that have made medical marijuana legal, we know that when states allow this drug to be sold to their citizens that it will only be a few short years before that state legalizes recreational marijuana as well. Some states experience swift growth and abundant supply but not enough users. Several states are apprehending more and more people using marijuana without a prescription and that is overloading the local law enforcement. These are just two of the many reasons why these states have conceded to the outcry for recreational legalization after medical marijuana has been around for a while.

So, what is the No. 1 reason not to legalize "medical" marijuana? Our children! Cannabis has an adverse effect on the developing brain both in utero and in adolescents. The brain is still developing through a person’s 20s and since the brain is still forming those essential connections, it is easily manipulated when introduced to marijuana. This is particularly alarming because marijuana users are at a higher risk of developing anxiety, bipolar disorder, panic attacks, depression, paranoia, psychosis, schizophrenia, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Plus psychotic disorders typically develop in the late teenage years and can be exacerbated by marijuana use. We also know that students who use marijuana do worse in school and are more likely to drop out because their short-term memory and ability to concentrate are affected which overall causes their IQ levels to lower through the years by up to 8%, along with poor decision-making and low motivation.