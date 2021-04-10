 Skip to main content
Voter suppression
Voter suppression

John Merrill, current Alabama Secretary of State, is a man of elitist privilege who has never worked a hard day of labor in his life. That gives him the leisure to sit around and say, "If you're too sorry or lazy to get off your rear and go to register to vote, or to register electronically, and then to go to vote, then you don't deserve that privilege."

First off, voting is a citizen's right, not a privilege comparable to buying a membership in a country club. Second off, Merrill has never observed close up, as I have, actual working people who work hard and barely make a living, who are too tired after a day of hard work to get up off their sorry rears to register to vote or to go vote — especially when they don't get any paid time off from work to vote or have the internet knowledge and access to register electronically.

Third off, Merrill lies a lot when he says of the For the People Act, "the bill would force states to welcome fraud-ridden practices into their elections. One of the practices required, ballot harvesting, would grant paid political operatives the ability to act as untrained and unsupervised election workers. Delivering, returning, and assisting in the marking of hundreds of ballots (many times without being prompted by the voter), as we witnessed in states like California, gives unwarranted influence to these campaign workers without any sort of oversight."

Baloney, to use the polite term. Merrill just wants to prevent hard-working Americans from voting -- because it's not in his privileged interest.

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan

