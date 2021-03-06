Voters should be able to recall members of Congress

It didn't get very far when it was discovered that you can’t recall a member of congress as a prior ruling of the Supreme Court dictated. The voters will have to wait two years until she runs for re-election to oust her.

That's bad enough, but what if you want to recall a senator who has just been elected to a six-year term? As Liz Cheney did, he or she can just ignore what the constituents overwhelmingly want. In fact, a member of the senate could theoretically vote totally opposite to the wishes of the voters for the entire six year term. Again, like Cheney, he would probably be censured, but, lah-de-dah, how does that really hurt them?