Voting should be required

In your May 26 editorial, “Governed by a dwindling few,” I agree that having someone elected by under 10% of voters is simply insane.

Voting should be a “requirement” for citizenship. If you are a citizen of the United States, you should be required to present yourself to a polling booth although not required to cast a ballot with exceptions for those with health issues. A fine should be issued to those who do not present themselves.

It would be great if everyone were knowledgeable about the candidates and their positions, but this requires work. Regretfully, too many people are turned off by our political discord in this country.

Truth should be stated here that the “only” election in which I have not participated since 1968 was the most recent one. While we have voted by mail many times over our lifetime, we are visiting one of our children's families in a different state and left the ballots on the kitchen table! We should be fined!

If you are going to live in a democratic-republic, you should be required to participate.

Luke Douglas

Headland

