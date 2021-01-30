Wants reminder of Trump’s promises

A quote from a letter in the Jan. 27 edition of the Eagle: "Like no other president in history, Mr. Trump kept a vast majority of his promises and, as a result, the American people benefited greatly."

I'm an old soldier (84) and have lost most of my hearing due to flying military aircraft for 42 years. I may not have heard all of Trump's promises but have a pretty good recall of his actions. Perhaps one of his disciples, such as Rep Barry Moore, could jog my memory of some of those promises. Such as: Increasing the national debt by $8.8 trillion. Leaving the U.S. unprepared for a pandemic, such as COVID-19 (aka "Trumpvirus"). Calling such pandemic a hoax, ignoring warnings from scientists and doctors about the virus, ridiculing those who took precautions and being complicit in the infections of most of the 25 million victims and deaths of 425,000.