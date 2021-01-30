 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wants reminder of Trump’s promises
0 comments

Wants reminder of Trump’s promises

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A quote from a letter in the Jan. 27 edition of the Eagle: "Like no other president in history, Mr. Trump kept a vast majority of his promises and, as a result, the American people benefited greatly."

I'm an old soldier (84) and have lost most of my hearing due to flying military aircraft for 42 years. I may not have heard all of Trump's promises but have a pretty good recall of his actions. Perhaps one of his disciples, such as Rep Barry Moore, could jog my memory of some of those promises. Such as: Increasing the national debt by $8.8 trillion. Leaving the U.S. unprepared for a pandemic, such as COVID-19 (aka "Trumpvirus"). Calling such pandemic a hoax, ignoring warnings from scientists and doctors about the virus, ridiculing those who took precautions and being complicit in the infections of most of the 25 million victims and deaths of 425,000.

After being voted out of office by a solid majority of American voters, he called the GOP secretary of state in Georgia and threatening him if he didn't violate the Constitution and the law to give Trump a win. He instigated an assault by domestic terrorists on the Capitol. He put members of his own family in positions to pilfer tax dollars. He spent a record amount of tax dollars on personal entertainment. He stole money from Department of Defense to fund his wall. He had a revolving door at the White House as he threw some of his most devoted worshippers, such as former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, under the bus. He destroyed the environment. Angered our allies while cozying up to dictators, such as Putin. Allowed "evangelical" false prophets to flagrantly violate the Johnson Amendment by accepting tax exempt status while promoting Trump. He told more than 20,000 lies.

Carl L. Hess

Ozark

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Where's his mask?"
Letters

'Where's his mask?"

Why is Dr Dennis Coe not wearing a mask as he hugs teacher, Gina Burdeshaw, who is correctly wearing a mask in the front page picture in the J…

There must be accountability
Letters

There must be accountability

On Jan. 6 we were attacked. A violent mob roamed the halls of Congress. They were prepared to take hostages, called for the hanging of the vic…

Perkins photo is a fraud
Letters

Perkins photo is a fraud

  • Updated

I take pen in hand to illuminate the fraud being perpetuated on the local populace by the Dothan Eagle. Fake news abounds even here in the Wir…

‘I had my COVID-19 vaccine’
Letters

‘I had my COVID-19 vaccine’

  • Updated

I am so thankful to have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, I would like to express my gratitude to scientists, trial participants, pharmaceutical c…

No evidence of ‘antifa’
Letters

No evidence of ‘antifa’

A recent letter to the editor cites "antifa" — anti-fascism — as the force behind the recent seditious insurrection mounted by white supremaci…

Freedom is in the balance
Letters

Freedom is in the balance

  • Updated

Let’s be clear; those who trespassed into the Capitol building should be brought to justice for the laws they broke. But let’s be clear about …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert