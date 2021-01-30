Wants reminder of Trump’s promises

A quote from a letter in the Jan. 27 edition of the Eagle: "Like no other president in history, Mr. Trump kept a vast majority of his promises and, as a result, the American people benefited greatly."
I'm an old soldier (84) and have lost most of my hearing due to flying military aircraft for 42 years. I may not have heard all of Trump's promises but have a pretty good recall of his actions. Perhaps one of his disciples, such as Rep Barry Moore, could jog my memory of some of those promises. Such as: Increasing the national debt by $8.8 trillion. Leaving the U.S. unprepared for a pandemic, such as COVID-19 (aka "Trumpvirus"). Calling such pandemic a hoax, ignoring warnings from scientists and doctors about the virus, ridiculing those who took precautions and being complicit in the infections of most of the 25 million victims and deaths of 425,000.
After being voted out of office by a solid majority of American voters, he called the GOP secretary of state in Georgia and threatening him if he didn't violate the Constitution and the law to give Trump a win. He instigated an assault by domestic terrorists on the Capitol. He put members of his own family in positions to pilfer tax dollars. He spent a record amount of tax dollars on personal entertainment. He stole money from Department of Defense to fund his wall. He had a revolving door at the White House as he threw some of his most devoted worshippers, such as former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, under the bus. He destroyed the environment. Angered our allies while cozying up to dictators, such as Putin. Allowed "evangelical" false prophets to flagrantly violate the Johnson Amendment by accepting tax exempt status while promoting Trump. He told more than 20,000 lies.