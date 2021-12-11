 Skip to main content
We aren't buying it
I find it rather enlightening that, according to an article in the Dec. 6, 2021, Eagle, the Democrats are realizing that a significant majority of Americans are not supporting their massive $1.2 trillion tax-and-spend policy and are clearly not approving of Joe Biden’s pathetic performance. So, instead of listening to the American public and changing their ill-conceived policies, their answer is “change the messaging.”

They now feel that if they just blame Republicans for the mess Biden has created, Americans will now suddenly embrace and welcome the unnecessary spending of trillions of dollars. In their world, Americans are basically ignorant and just don’t understand things unless you spoon-feed them the right message.

Their approach then is to “blame the other party” for their obvious failure to get buy-in from the voters, instead of re-thinking the true effectiveness of the policies they are attempting to ram down the country’s throat.

As evidence mounts regarding how infusing trillions of new dollars into the economy, on top of the previous trillions already paid out, may actually be fueling further and more severe inflation, they willfully ignore Americans significant rejection of these so-called “solutions” to our problems. It is certainly not surprising that the Democrats favor changing the message instead of changing their policies, and the implication that Americans just need to be re-educated to understand the issues is both insulting and indicative of Democrats’ disdain for what the general population is trying to convey…”we aren’t buying what you’re selling.”

It is sad and disconcerting that our leaders in Washington insist on working on spinning the information instead of formulating polices and solutions that Americans really support. True leaders don’t blame others for the failures of their own decisions.

Dan Sinas

Dothan

