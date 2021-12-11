We aren’t buying it

I find it rather enlightening that, according to an article in the Dec. 6, 2021, Eagle, the Democrats are realizing that a significant majority of Americans are not supporting their massive $1.2 trillion tax-and-spend policy and are clearly not approving of Joe Biden’s pathetic performance. So, instead of listening to the American public and changing their ill-conceived policies, their answer is “change the messaging.”

They now feel that if they just blame Republicans for the mess Biden has created, Americans will now suddenly embrace and welcome the unnecessary spending of trillions of dollars. In their world, Americans are basically ignorant and just don’t understand things unless you spoon-feed them the right message.

Their approach then is to “blame the other party” for their obvious failure to get buy-in from the voters, instead of re-thinking the true effectiveness of the policies they are attempting to ram down the country’s throat.