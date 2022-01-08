 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘We need another amendment’

Women are too stupid -- so Republican men think -- to make personal health care and medical decisions on their own. Republican men must make these decisions for women, thus practicing bad medicine without a license. Never mind that a woman may not wish to be pregnant. Never mind that pregnancy may be threatening to a woman's life or health. The important thing is that women must be denied the liberty and freedom to make these decisions for themselves.

This explains a flurry of heartbeat anti-abortion legislation by Republican men to deny women the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. According to this thinking, women are to be denied the basic values of the Bill of Rights and the U. S. Constitution.

Maybe we need another amendment declaring that women are human. Too.

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan

