‘We need more like him’

Dana Hall McCain's July 1 column, "Rep. Barry Moore turns back on Capitol Police" was filled with half-truths, thereby painting him in troubling paint strokes
If Ms. McCain had done her homework, she would have found that in February Rep. Moore cosponsored HR 1085, which awarded three Congressional Gold Medals to the U.S. Capitol Police for defending the Capitol on Jan. 6. This bill passed in the House on March 17, 2021. However, Pelosi pushed HR 3325, (introduced to the House on May 19, 2021) which included the death of Officer Billy Evans, giving the impression that his death was somehow associated with Jan. 6. (He was killed in April when he was struck by a car driven by a man who self-described as being a follower of Louis Farrakhan.) While I'm sure that we can all agree that Officer Evans should be honored, it made no sense to include him in a nearly identical bill to one that had already passed, when he could have been honored in a separate bill seeing that his death had nothing to do with Jan 6. Pelosi used HR3325 to exaggerate and embellish the events that took place Jan. 6, which Moore voted against. As Rep. Moore has stated, "I have always backed the blue, and I always will, as a matter of principle, not politics."
Ms. McCain states "Moore...will never be burdened with the label "statesman." Perhaps she should look up the definition of statesman, because Moore and the "fringe group he associates with" definitely embody the term "statesman." The majority in Congress are not statesmen; they are politicians, i.e. "blood sucking creatures." ("Poli" a Latin word meaning "many" and "tics" meaning "bloodsucking creatures.")
Ms. McCain is correct in stating bad company corrupts good character. I am thankful Rep. Moore has found a few good congressmen to associate with, rather than taking the easy route of succumbing to the power of the bloodsucking-mainstream-establishment politicians. It is obvious that Rep. Moore has the heart of the people of the Second Congressional District at hand, bound by higher principles of conduct toward those whom he serves, rather than playing the game just to retain his seat in congress. We need more like him.
Virginia Howard
Enterprise