‘We need more like him’

If Ms. McCain had done her homework, she would have found that in February Rep. Moore cosponsored HR 1085, which awarded three Congressional Gold Medals to the U.S. Capitol Police for defending the Capitol on Jan. 6. This bill passed in the House on March 17, 2021. However, Pelosi pushed HR 3325, (introduced to the House on May 19, 2021) which included the death of Officer Billy Evans, giving the impression that his death was somehow associated with Jan. 6. (He was killed in April when he was struck by a car driven by a man who self-described as being a follower of Louis Farrakhan.) While I'm sure that we can all agree that Officer Evans should be honored, it made no sense to include him in a nearly identical bill to one that had already passed, when he could have been honored in a separate bill seeing that his death had nothing to do with Jan 6. Pelosi used HR3325 to exaggerate and embellish the events that took place Jan. 6, which Moore voted against. As Rep. Moore has stated, "I have always backed the blue, and I always will, as a matter of principle, not politics."