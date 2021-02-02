 Skip to main content
‘We need to vote’
Joe Biden plans to cancel the Trump administration’s 1776 Commission, only two days after the advisory panel released a report calling for a U.S. history education centered on the nation’s founding principles.

The reason for Biden’s move is apparently to appease the America-hating left that wants the rest of us to believe the only reason the nation was founded was to promote and protect slavery, which is ridiculous and has even been rejected by liberal historians. The United States hasn’t had legal slavery since the Civil War, yet today, 167 countries still have slavery, affecting about 46 million people according to World Population Review, yet those countries are considered by the left to be superior to America in every way for some distorted reason.

School curricula in all 50 states have, at this point, adopted the New York Times’ extreme left-leaning 1619 fake revisionist history to further turn the future leaders of our country against America. That kind of indoctrination is one of the steps in burgeoning totalitarianism, which is where Biden and his people want to take us as quickly as possible.

We need to rebuild our nation from the ground up, voting in new school board members who will stand against indoctrination. We need to vote in every single election at every level. Every time. Too many people feel as if nothing will change no matter who is elected. This round of national elections will prove the error of that line of thought.

Richard McCuistian

Enterprise

Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
