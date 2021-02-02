‘We need to vote’

Joe Biden plans to cancel the Trump administration’s 1776 Commission, only two days after the advisory panel released a report calling for a U.S. history education centered on the nation’s founding principles.

The reason for Biden’s move is apparently to appease the America-hating left that wants the rest of us to believe the only reason the nation was founded was to promote and protect slavery, which is ridiculous and has even been rejected by liberal historians. The United States hasn’t had legal slavery since the Civil War, yet today, 167 countries still have slavery, affecting about 46 million people according to World Population Review, yet those countries are considered by the left to be superior to America in every way for some distorted reason.

School curricula in all 50 states have, at this point, adopted the New York Times’ extreme left-leaning 1619 fake revisionist history to further turn the future leaders of our country against America. That kind of indoctrination is one of the steps in burgeoning totalitarianism, which is where Biden and his people want to take us as quickly as possible.