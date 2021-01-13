‘We need your prayers, patience, and love’

I want you to imagine the most stressful time in your life. Then multiply that by the entire country. Imagine your profession being the most vital and important to millions of people at this moment. It's stressful isn't it? Now imagine your coworkers, your family, your support system, going out person by person due to the same consequence that caused this mayhem in the first place.

Your healthcare workers are struggling, but that's nothing new. Your healthcare workers are tired, yet they keep working... they keep fighting.

Your healthcare workers are absolute heroes.

I hope that years from now, that is emphasized.

I am a nurse/nurse practitioner currently in the ER at Flowers Hospital, and my colleagues amaze me daily. I know that to be true about every healthcare worker in the Wiregrass currently. We need your prayers, we need your patience, if you are able, and we need your love.

Madeline Eidson

Dothan