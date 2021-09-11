'We’re led by sheep'

One of Napoleon’s lesser-known maxims is “An army of sheep led by a lion will always defeat an army of lions led by sheep.” This insightful mantra was never more evidenced than the latest failure of our Imbecile-in-Chief. The greatest military in the history of the world is led by an incoherent, mumbling, bumbling fool.

President Joe Biden tells us his withdrawal was a “tremendous success” and it “couldn’t have been done in a more orderly manner.” Obama’s own Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, said a decade ago that Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Thank you, Democrats, for your wonderful selection for president.

A frequent writer on these pages chastised Trump over and over again for insulting a Gold Star family after the 2016 Democratic Convention. Thanks to Biden, and Biden alone, we now have 13 more Gold Star families. How has he insulted every veteran of the Afghanistan War with this complete rout out of Afghanistan? What respect did he show while watching the 13 coffins being carried off the airplane looking at his watch as each one passed by? Maybe he was checking to see if their blood was still on his hands?