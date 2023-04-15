Weather is hard to predict, but I wish our local TV weather people could realize that you can cry wolf too many times and then people will not pay attention to them. They get on the air for hours and build up every rain storm we have. When it is over, we have a little damage to the country club in Enterprise and some trees down in Dothan.
When it is not a major storm, maybe warn people with a small program interruption and run ticker tape on screen. I say again, you are going to cry wolf too many times.
Ken McKissack
Dothan