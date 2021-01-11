What about antifa?

I must say the coverage of the Jan. 6 "storming of the Capitol" has been very lacking in investigative reporting. We have been told and shown only what the organizers of this event (storming the Capitol) want us to see and read. Nothing was mentioned about Antifa infiltrating the Trump rally, wearing helmets, vests, knee pads, and carrying shields and two-by-fours. (No one goes to a Trump rally dressed like that!) Even when Trump supporters tried to point them out to the police, they were ignored. Why? There is even a video showing Trump supporters stopping some Antifa that were trying to break a window to gain entrance into the Capitol. You certainly did not see that on the news! There is also video showing a policeman removing a barrier and waving the Antifa protesters through to the Capitol steps. What's going on here?