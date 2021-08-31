 Skip to main content
What about other preventable death?
What about other preventable death?

  • Updated
Our newspaper has been filled with daily articles from medical folks and various “experts” wringing their hands over the shame that COVID death is largely preventable. While this may be true, it seems a bit hypocritical that very few people care about other preventable deaths – presumably because they don’t want to hear about it.

Abortions are easily the leading cause of preventable death in America – a couple hundred thousand annually more than COVID – just for sexual convenience (fortunately, both are decreasing).

Heart disease is next and Type 2 diabetes just a bit further down the list. Obesity and other poor habits, like exercise, are the leading cause of these preventable deaths.

Why don’t we have two articles a day about any of them? To make matters worse, we now have the social problem of “weight-shaming.” Despite the well-settled science about obesity, we now honor it. Yet mask and vaccine shaming are acceptable. In fact, many COVID deaths are due to these preventable co-morbidity conditions. If we were in better overall health, COVID might not even be an issue.

Superdoctor Anthony Fauci could write meal prescriptions for all Americans. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has time on his hands and could set up fitness passports to ensure we exercise enough.

Nope – hardly anyone cares about these fully preventable killers. It’s too easy to water it down and point the finger at mask and vaccine resistance than to admit the very large timber in our collective eye.

Glen Woodard

Enterprise

