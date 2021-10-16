 Skip to main content
What about the children?
What about the children?

  • Updated
The governor seems to have more sympathy for Alabama prison inmates than she does for the children of Alabama.

During the worst of the pandemic, it became clear that internet service in Alabama is so bad that many students outside of city limits have no access to the internet to do online learning. They were left, should we say, in the dark -- a total learning blackout for them.

They are the ones that will suffer because of it. They are the ones that are now behind all the rest. They are the ones that need the governor's help. Four hundred million dollars could go a long way in alleviating the problem.

This scenario could very well happen again. Will the young be left behind again?

Well, at least the prisoners will have decent internet in their new surroundings.

Robert Kane

Dothan

