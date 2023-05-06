Ralph Yarl’s mother sent the 16-year old to pick-up his two younger brothers. By mistake, Yarl knocked on the wrong door. Andrew Lester, an 84-year old man, shot Yarl at close range, twice, in the head. Lester’s attempted to kill the boy -- without inquiring who he was looking for, without telling him he was at the wrong address, and without aiding the teen -- expressed the hate that compelled Lester.

Some civil rights leaders are urging the prosecutors to classify the shooting as a hate crime. Attorney Lee Merritt believes such a charge is warranted, because Yarl was only armed with his Black skin. What a cruel and callous assertion. Is Merritt intimating that it’s only a hate crime when a White man, Lester, attempts to murder a Black teen, Yarl?

Consider how the family of 20-year old Kaylin Gillis must feel. Gillis was in a car with three other people who were driving in a rural area. They lost cell service, and drove into the wrong driveway. As they attempted to leave the driveway, the homeowner, Kevin Monaghan, fueled by hate, fired twice from his porch into the moving vehicle and killed Gillis. In Merritt’s skewed ideology, no hate crime exists because the shooter was white and the victim was White. What putrid and perverse posturing.

In a Gastonia, North Carolina, neighborhood, children went to retrieve a basketball from Robert Louis Singletary’s yard. Incensed, Singletary, a Black man got a gun from inside his house and shot a white man in the back, grazing a white six-year old girl’s cheek. Would Merritt clamor that’s a hate crime?

Six young Black men have been arrested in a Dadeville, Alabama, mass shooting that killed four and injured 32 others.

To paraphrase Martin Luther King, these horrific acts express humans’ awful estrangement, tragic separation, and their terrible sinfulness.

Marc D. Greenwood

Opelika