U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville has been sending e-mail to his constituents about what he has done as a member of the Senate. It appears that his team (but arguably not the Senator himself) has toured farms, truckers, and producers in lower Alabama. Also, his financial team met with bankers and other leaders in Alabama.

With regard to the 2023 federal government annual budget, only two of Alabama's elected delegates stood up for the people of Alabama. They were retired U.S. Sen, Richard Shelby (R), whose budget brought $666 million federal dollars to Alabama and U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D), who brought $42.8 million to help the Black Belt in the Central part of Alabama.

Sen. Tuberville and other GOP delegates like Mike Rogers acted against their constituents by not bringing any federal dollars to better help the people of Alabama.

I wonder what Sen. Tuberville and the GOP representatives in the U.S. House have done to improve the lives of the people in Alabama?

Dr. Richard Penaskovic

Auburn