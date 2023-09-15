The headline pronounced "'Hometown heroine' returns to Wiregrass." I read the article a couple of times and didn't see any "heroic" actions listed. Maybe the Republican women consider the fact she despises people such as me as heroic. I have been "Liberal Left" since the advent of Traitor Reagan, am "woke," don't hate refugees and immigrants, believe even the rich should pay taxes, support law enforcement and the military, don't hate kids born LGBT, don't think little kids should be murdered in their classrooms with U.S. Rep. Barry Moore's "American Gun." But I suppose the biggest reason she would despise me is I didn't hold a real job most of my adult life, instead spending 49 years and 10 months training to fight America's enemies, fighting, or training others to fight. I also added millions to the national debt. Google "CH-47 66-19032."

Did she do anything else that qualifies as heroic? Ever donated at least a half gallon of blood in a year? Risked her life at least once to save others? Worked 16 hours straight as a CNA or LPN in a nursing home? (That happened last night in Ozark).

She claims to be concerned about the debt. She has been in her $174,000 job 8 months and has been absent 30 days because of undisclosed "illness." She also brags about making three junkets to the border in two months. Cost of this obvious waste?

Who started us on the road to huge debts? Google "voodoo economics." Reagan tripled the debt in eight years. Guess which member of the senate was likely the biggest porker during the past 20 years? Katie's former boss, Richard Shelby. Instead of "heroine," can we say "hypocrite?"

Carl L. Hess, CW4 (USA Retired)

Ozark