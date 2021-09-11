 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘What kind of science is that?’
0 Comments

‘What kind of science is that?’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It came as no surprise when I saw the recent headline "Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug to treat COVID-19" in your Sept. 4 edition of the Dothan Eagle. The drug in question is Ivermectin, which doctors are finding is very efficient in the fight against COVID-19, and the cost is very inexpensive. The pharmaceuticals are not getting rich off of Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine therefore, they vilify them. However, I can testify regarding Ivermectin myself, as I had COVID-19 with double pneumonia in August. The afternoon I took my first dose I had no energy, no appetite, ached all over, had headache, and was very short of breath. The next morning my energy was returning, I could walk a short ways without being winded, headache was almost gone, appetite had returned, and voice was much stronger. And, with the use of budesonide, my breathing returned to normal very quickly. By the end of the week I was 80% back to normal. By the next weekend I had more energy than before COVID-19, and spent the day cleaning patio furniture and the garage. In the heat, I might add!

You can't tell me Ivermectin is a dangerous drug. It becomes "dangerous" when people self-medicate and take doses that were meant for a cow! Now that I have "survived" COVID-19, the antibodies in my immune system are much higher than the vaccine could ever produce. Yet, the powers that be will not acknowledge that, and are still demanding those of us who have had COVID-19 take their vaccine. What kind of "science" is that? Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC are the dangerous ones. They, along with Bill Gates, are the ones getting rich off of COVID-19 and the vaccine.

Virginia Howard

Enterprise

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Let people live’
Letters

‘Let people live’

  • Updated

For a while now the insane argument from anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers on why they refuse to cover up their faces or refuse to vaccination fro…

'Please get vaccinated'
Letters

'Please get vaccinated'

Several days ago, I saw Dr. Anthony Fauci interviewed on some talk show. In the interview he talked about a person with COVID-19 side by side …

Too much craziness
Letters

Too much craziness

Why does the Dothan Eagle continue to print columns by Cal Thomas? His sole purpose is to negate anything not pro ultra-right wing propaganda.

Who are false prophets?
Letters

Who are false prophets?

In a shocking Aug. 3 letter, a writer accused Fox News, right-wing religious stations, and some Republican Congresspersons of possessing a “ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert