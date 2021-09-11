‘What kind of science is that?’

It came as no surprise when I saw the recent headline "Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug to treat COVID-19" in your Sept. 4 edition of the Dothan Eagle. The drug in question is Ivermectin, which doctors are finding is very efficient in the fight against COVID-19, and the cost is very inexpensive. The pharmaceuticals are not getting rich off of Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine therefore, they vilify them. However, I can testify regarding Ivermectin myself, as I had COVID-19 with double pneumonia in August. The afternoon I took my first dose I had no energy, no appetite, ached all over, had headache, and was very short of breath. The next morning my energy was returning, I could walk a short ways without being winded, headache was almost gone, appetite had returned, and voice was much stronger. And, with the use of budesonide, my breathing returned to normal very quickly. By the end of the week I was 80% back to normal. By the next weekend I had more energy than before COVID-19, and spent the day cleaning patio furniture and the garage. In the heat, I might add!