What next, America?

It seems that youth-driven criminal offenses are on the rise. I am hearing of campus shootings, gang store robberies, auto sniper crimes, illicit drug deal violence, homeless youth, and youth unprepared for careers.

So the following questions arise: When youth are not disciplined and the elderly are not respected, will the nation’s future be at risk? What procedures can be applied to boost a sense of civic responsibility into the lives of youth?

I perceive that there exist several procedures that can be implemented toward answering these questions.

-- Instill the spiritual trait of “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Mark 12:31)

-- Encourage youth to be truthful, even if it hurts.

-- Encourage youth to identify and maximize skills because “anything worth doing is worth doing well.”

-- Instruct youth in applying survival skills to daily life – grooming, home care, finances, and career planning.

-- Encourage youth to have the thrill of learning – history, math, science, reading, and writing.