What’s the policy?

After reading in the Feb. 19 Dothan Eagle an article titled “Police fatally shoot motorist,” I am struck by the fact that a Dothan police officer, who had time to issue commands (plural) to a driver to stop, then had time to draw his service weapon, take aim, and shoot and kill the motorist. And while doing all of this, had time to get out of the way of the advancing motorist/vehicle. This raises the question for our Police Chief and the investigating agency -- where and when, if he got out of the way, was the officer at risk enough to shoot and kill someone? It would appear in this case, as reported, the officer in question had options beyond shooting and killing a driver who wouldn’t listen to him.