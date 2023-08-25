Perhaps Paul Gattis with al.com needs to read the Hyde Amendment. His article “TV ad rips ‘traitor’ Sen. Tommy Tuberville: ‘Small man with big mouth’, dated July 14, 2023, slams the Senator for holding up military promotions and endangering national security because of his disagreement with the current Department of Defense issue of ordering travel expenses be paid for service women and/or dependents desiring an abortion that cannot be obtained in the state in which they currently reside.

Since the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, abortion has been squarely in the middle of political debates at the national and state levels. Soon after the Court’s ruling, Congress enacted the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funds from being used to pay for abortion outside of the exceptions for rape, incest, or if the pregnancy is determined to endanger the woman’s life, resulting in dramatically limited coverage of abortion under Medicaid and other federal programs.

Removing the Hyde Amendment from the appropriations bill would not automatically grant abortion coverage to women covered under programs with Hyde-like restrictions. In order for women who receive health care under federal programs such as Indian Health Services, TRICARE, or Veteran Affairs to obtain abortion coverage, additional congressional action would be required to repeal the authorizing laws.

Nothing in the Hyde Amendment addresses providing transportation (at taxpayer expense) for pregnant women from a state that restricts abortions to a state with more lenient laws concerning abortion.

Sen. Tuberville is not denying abortions to women in the military; he is simply requiring the Secretary of Defense to abide by the laws that he took an oath to protect. At present it would appear to me that the Secretary of Defense is trying to justify an end run around federal and state laws that restrict abortions in some states.

When did family planning become an issue of national defense?

Judi Jay

Slocomb