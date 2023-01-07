On Jan. 1, 2023, pro-death Republicans in Alabama celebrated the end of the requirement to obtain a pistol permit to carry a concealed weapon. Sheriffs and many other law enforcement agencies oppose the measure. But, I'll bet the pro-death Attorney General Steve Marshall is all for it. Anyone who can't afford to pay $20 for a permit can't afford a $700 pistol. Or, is it the fact they are unable to pass a background check?

Few are lower than those who cause suffering and/or death because they want a political hot button. This includes not only those pro-death political figures mentioned above, but also those who oppose protective measures against COVID, support the stupid and costly death penalty, support the religious right and the SCOTUS in the war on women, and applaud evil governors such as Abbott and DeSantis as they drop off refugees in freezing temperatures at the home of the vice president. Let's not forget Alabama's anti-Christian governor as she spawns hate and bigotry with her cute sayings such as "No way, Jose." I suspect Jesus is glad rulers such as these governors weren't ruling Egypt when He was a refugee there.

Last week, the news was all over Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) because of lying on his resume. When did we get concerned about lying? Alabama voted twice for Trump, who has told 25,000 lies plus the BIG LIE. Closer to home, there is Rep Barry Moore (R-AL) who violated his oath of office less than a week after being sworn in Jan. 3, 2021, by supporting Trump's BIG LIE and attack on America.

Carl Hess

Ozark