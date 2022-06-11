 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Where are the Braves?

  • 0

Some of the Atlanta Braves' games are now on Apple pay TV (most recently Friday, June 3, 2022) instead of Bally.

Who was the idiot who made that horrendous decision? BOOO. Why must I pay Apple to watch my favorite team?

James Adie

Enterprise

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How government works

How government works

The Sunday, May 22, paper made me sad for the sorry state of practical education in the USA. Letter writer Linda of Newton doesn’t realize the…

Voting should be required

Voting should be required

In your May 26 editorial, “Governed by a dwindling few,” I agree that having someone elected by under 10% of voters is simply insane.

Another distraction

Another distraction

White Replacement Theory is another shiny bauble, like Critical Race Theory and Wokeness etc., thrown out to voters to obscure the fact that R…

Biden’s Ministry of Truth

Biden’s Ministry of Truth

Hitler had his Ministry of Propaganda and Public Enlightenment run by Joseph Goebbels. In fact, to quote former Democrat presidential candidat…

A sad time for women

A sad time for women

The Supreme Court’s draft striking down Roe v. Wade is particularly dangerous because it shows a complete disregard for well-settled legal pre…

Our living constitution

Our living constitution

In response to Danny Armstrong’s May 15 letter, “This is not a democracy,” I wish to respond.

‘Is it my imagination?’

‘Is it my imagination?’

Now that the price of gas exceeds $4 per gallon, is it just my imagination or was it not so long ago that the U.S. was a net energy exporter a…

‘Swimming in revenue’

‘Swimming in revenue’

As is common the past few years, today I read that the City of Dothan is swimming in revenues once again – currently more than $10 million abo…

Do something!

Do something!

It's time to stop crying, wringing our hands, shaking our heads in disbelief, paying lip service to gun control, and listening to ineffective …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert