Where are the Braves?

Some of the Atlanta Braves' games are now on Apple pay TV (most recently Friday, June 3, 2022) instead of Bally.
Who was the idiot who made that horrendous decision? BOOO. Why must I pay Apple to watch my favorite team?
James Adie
Enterprise
The Sunday, May 22, paper made me sad for the sorry state of practical education in the USA. Letter writer Linda of Newton doesn’t realize the…
In your May 26 editorial, “Governed by a dwindling few,” I agree that having someone elected by under 10% of voters is simply insane.
White Replacement Theory is another shiny bauble, like Critical Race Theory and Wokeness etc., thrown out to voters to obscure the fact that R…
Hitler had his Ministry of Propaganda and Public Enlightenment run by Joseph Goebbels. In fact, to quote former Democrat presidential candidat…
The Supreme Court’s draft striking down Roe v. Wade is particularly dangerous because it shows a complete disregard for well-settled legal pre…
In response to Danny Armstrong’s May 15 letter, “This is not a democracy,” I wish to respond.
Now that the price of gas exceeds $4 per gallon, is it just my imagination or was it not so long ago that the U.S. was a net energy exporter a…
As is common the past few years, today I read that the City of Dothan is swimming in revenues once again – currently more than $10 million abo…
It's time to stop crying, wringing our hands, shaking our heads in disbelief, paying lip service to gun control, and listening to ineffective …
