 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where do they stand on CRT?
0 Comments

Where do they stand on CRT?

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There’s a city board of education election coming up. I hope all the candidates for these positions will make their positions on Critical Race Theory known to the public before the election. It's a lot easier to not elect them than to get rid of them after the election.

Don Bigbee

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On Greene’s appearance
Letters

On Greene’s appearance

A small group of marginal Alabama women should have their heads examined for booking a Dothan speaking venue for Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie …

Why not lower taxes?
Letters

Why not lower taxes?

I was in Marianna, Florida, and see that they have a 7.5% sales tax, no sales tax on groceries, and no state income tax. Yet Jackson County an…

Never intended a democracy
Letters

Never intended a democracy

As momentum is building for a response to the hateful racism that seems to have engulfed our country, we should consider a few facts from hist…

‘Good job’ at State Games
Letters

‘Good job’ at State Games

  • Updated

I have competed in six Alabama State Games. The 2021 Games were promoted by Dean Kelley and the rest of the coaches, who all did a great job. …

Vaccine initiative was smooth
Letters

Vaccine initiative was smooth

As a career federal bureaucrat, I was most pleased that something so seemingly complicated yet vital went off so smoothly. I refer to the worl…

A question of leadership
Letters

A question of leadership

  • Updated

When I was in the Army and we had a weak leader in our chain of command, we would quip, “He couldn’t lead a bowling ball down a rain gutter.” …

Seeking relief in Congress
Letters

Seeking relief in Congress

At last check, there were no Alabama co-sponsors on either H.R. 82 or S. 1302, the Social Security Fairness Act. This is the first-time effort…

Rep. Moore and statesmanship
Letters

Rep. Moore and statesmanship

  • Updated

In response to the July 14 letter written by Virginia Howard from Enterprise, “We need more like him,” concerning Rep. Barry Moore, I wish to …

Wrong celebration?
Letters

Wrong celebration?

I enjoyed, again, reading Bill Perkins’ column, "Plimpton’s pyrotechnics," about George Plimpton on the July 4, 2021, edition of the Dothan Eagle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert