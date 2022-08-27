Where is opposition on renaming military installations?

As of the writing of this letter the Dothan Eagle this week posted two articles supporting the Renaming Commission of military bases in the South. Both articles were yellow journalism at its best, skewed in word and comment to cast disparagement on the individuals whom the bases are currently named after.

Breaking with military tradition and precedent on the issue a certain select group of individuals lobbied for and achieved this waste of taxpayer money in an exercise of woke, worthless virtue-signaling. Apparently all this was designed to send a message. The message they intended is not the message being received especially among the many veterans I know. Apparently the current severe drop below stated manpower goals in recruitment, enlistment, and retention isn’t getting through to these individuals.

The South leads the way, and has, in the percentage of individuals filling the ranks of our military. Now Southern military families with strong military histories are increasingly encouraging their sons and daughters not to join, (article, WSJ, 29 July). Woke policies like the Renaming Commission are factors. There is a feeling among many that institutions in this country that shouldn’t be politicalized are being weaponized for the benefit of one political party. Leadership should read the tea leaves and get back to what they should be doing and leave the social engineering to the college professors and politicians.

Glaring omission from this local paper is any reference of anyone or any organization resisting this change with the exception of one letter complaining about cost, which will be in the millions of taxpayer dollars. Whether due to apathy, laziness, fear of retaliation or ignorance of the issue, it is amazing that not one local politician, civic or business group, city council, military organization, or heritage group has voiced opposition.

Larry Brown

Fort Rucker