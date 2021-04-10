‘Where is the justice?’

Our country endured months of “demonstrations” by Antifa, Black Lives Matter, complicit governors and mayors and rent-a-mob folks who burned, looted and destroyed untold numbers of city blocks and businesses mostly in the inner cities. When arrests were made the culprits were quickly turned loose to continue to reign terror on the citizens.

On Jan. 6, 2021, an otherwise peaceful demonstration at the U.S. Capitol was quickly hijacked by radical demonstrators who had been bused in to turn a peaceful demonstration into a riot that the media and the left have exploited to smear the right and all conservatives. So far more than 300 demonstrators have been charged and arrested.

Immediately following the less-than-one-day-long demonstration at the Capitol, fencing and concertina wire magically appeared and was put in place to “protect” timid lawmakers. The fencing is only now being removed in increments.

If the fencing and concertina wire could appear so quickly in DC, then why couldn’t fencing and concertina wire appear on our southern border that fast?