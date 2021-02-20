 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Where is the light?’
0 comments

‘Where is the light?’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It is time for truth-loving people to realize what time it is; the lawlessness and lying, cheating, and violence have arrived! Lawlessness equals the perilous times of 2nd Timothy 3. Church leaders, where are you?

Where are the churches of America? Speak up! Where is the salt? You are the salt of the earth, but if the salt loses its flavor, it is good for nothing but to be thrown out. You are the light of the world; where is the light?

The Christian churches of the United States of America are weak and ineffective because they refuse to speak on the issues of the day. They are silent! Where is the thunder? Where is the spirit of the past that made America great and a great place to live?

America is in a place of confusion right now. Stand up for righteousness, not to condemn but to correct and stand up for what is right.

Speak up, write articles, get on radio or television, shine gospel light on corruption and call it out. It is time for the Christian churches to speak loudly and clearly by any means available to them. The lawlessness of lying, stealing, cheating, and violence needs a pure light to expose where these things are leading our nation. Churches must band together and move outside of church walls and stand up for righteousness. Church leaders must lead the way. It does not matter what denomination; all should stand for peace, righteousness, just and freedom to live and worship within the framework of law and justice. Speak up, turn on the gospel light, band together, and speak with one united voice.

The time of denominational division is over. It’s about standing together; it’s about the nation; it’s about the flag; it’s about freedom.

Without gospel enlightenment, America becomes just like other dictatorial nations. American churches must find ways of entering the national conversation.

Bill Murrin

Enterprise

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Folks, wake up'
Letters

'Folks, wake up'

The attempted coup to overthrow the government on Jan. 6was an inside job orchestrated by President Donald Trump, who had been telling lies to…

'Stupidity' defense
Letters

'Stupidity' defense

Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots, has the moral understanding of a three-year-old, if even …

Thankful for voter ID
Letters

Thankful for voter ID

I keep reading your Associated Press articles about our national election and no voter fraud. The articles keep claiming that President Trump …

Things most Americans want done
Letters

Things most Americans want done

In spite of the media-driven notion that the two sides of American culture can't agree on anything at all, there are six Issues that would reu…

‘Is it morally possible?’
Letters

‘Is it morally possible?’

I am searching for the "better angels" among the cult-like followers of Donald Trump who, it appears, are willing to commit treason and sell t…

‘History will judge you’
Letters

‘History will judge you’

Lest we forget why the rioters stormed the Capital on Jan. 6, they were there to prevent the electors’ votes to be tallied. They wanted to “pr…

Enjoyed Chancey column
Letters

Enjoyed Chancey column

Thank you, Matt Chancey, for your delightful and remarkable story, The Bridge Club, that appeared in the Feb. 2 Dothan Eagle. It lifted our sp…

Avoid ‘indoctrination’
Letters

Avoid ‘indoctrination’

In response to Richard McCuistian’s Feb. 3 letter, "We need to vote," concerning Biden's terminating the 1776 Commission after taking office a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert