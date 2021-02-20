It is time for truth-loving people to realize what time it is; the lawlessness and lying, cheating, and violence have arrived! Lawlessness equals the perilous times of 2nd Timothy 3. Church leaders, where are you?

Where are the churches of America? Speak up! Where is the salt? You are the salt of the earth, but if the salt loses its flavor, it is good for nothing but to be thrown out. You are the light of the world; where is the light?

The Christian churches of the United States of America are weak and ineffective because they refuse to speak on the issues of the day. They are silent! Where is the thunder? Where is the spirit of the past that made America great and a great place to live?

America is in a place of confusion right now. Stand up for righteousness, not to condemn but to correct and stand up for what is right.