Where’s the unity?

Joe Biden has done or is trying to get done all that he said he would do, except for one thing.
He has reversed the immigration policy to "Come one, come all." He started giving money to the WHO and many other world organizations. He has sided with LGBTQ groups over religious freedom and free speech, creating more welfare programs and destroying our way of life to prove his climate change theory and many more things he said he would do.
But one promise he has not even tried to accomplish, that is working toward "uniting our country."
Ken McKissack
Dothan