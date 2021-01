Why is Dr Dennis Coe not wearing a mask as he hugs teacher, Gina Burdeshaw, who is correctly wearing a mask in the front page picture in the January 21edition of the Dothan Eagle?

It certainly does not provide a good example and would seem to violate the governor's mask order.

Wearing masks is vital if we are going to survive this pandemic, whether here in Dothan, or anywhere else in our country.

Carl Griffler

Dothan