Two essays appeared in the Dec. 27 Dothan Eagle under the title of "Parent Power."

One of them employed the technique of presenting factual evidence, in the form of studies, to support of the notion that parents ought to have the right to exercise control over what is taught to their children in school, while the other spent considerable time and space listing the author's resume and accomplishments instead of reasons to support the notion of limiting parents involvement in curriculum development.

The take-away from the essays is that promotion of parental involvement relies on demonstrable studies (facts), while the encouragement of the reduction of parental involvement relies on "feelings."

To parents everywhere: which do you prefer?

James Adie

Enterprise

