Which is it?

On March 4, the Dothan Eagle ran a story about a contractor who died "after 10 rockets slammed into the base." The president said "Thank God, no one was killed by the rocket, but one individual, a contractor, died of a heart attack."

So, either nobody died as a result of the rocket attack, or only one person died in the "riot" at the Capitol. I really don't care which standard you want to use, but I would greatly appreciate some consistency in reporting. Please pass this along to the grossly un-objective "reporters" with the Associated Press.