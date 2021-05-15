The Second Amendment has been shrunken to "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed" by gun-worshiping zealots, and militias have gone from " being necessary to the security of a free State ... " to being the domain of insurrectionist and heavily armed White Supremacist Terrorists.

Guns, having been invented to make it easy to kill and murder by the simple pulling of a trigger, violate the tenets of the Fifth Commandment: "Thou shall not kill; Thou shalt not murder". Further no man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other.

Which shall it be? The worship of guns? Or the trust in decent human values?

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan