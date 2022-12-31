 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whither prudent governance?

I read the article where Alabama has a $1.1 billion surplus in addition to another $1 billion of infrastructure still to be used. You can bet the legislators and the key lobbyists are already positioning themselves to find places to spend the excess so they can claim credit. This includes returning some of the surplus to taxpayers.

Frankly, if our legislators were intelligent, they would put any excess into our 'rainy day trust' to use when the economy goes south, tax revenues decline, deficits are looming, and programs are threatened with cuts.

Prudent governance.

Luke Douglas

Headland

